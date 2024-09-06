Connect with us

Sports

Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers: Ivory Coast, Egypt, and Morocco Claim Victories

Published

1 day ago

on

Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifiers Matches

In an action-packed opening day of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers, Ivory Coast, Egypt, and Morocco all secured victories, while Senegal faced a surprising draw.

The reigning Afcon champions, Ivory Coast, edged past Zambia with a 2-0 victory in Bouake, thanks to a second-half brace from Jean-Philippe Krasso. This result marks a strong start for the Elephants in Group G.

Egypt exhibited a dominant performance against Cape Verde, triumphing 3-0 at the Cairo International Stadium. Goals from Rami Rabia, Omar Marmoush, and Ibrahim Adel ensured the Pharaohs made a significant statement in Group C.

Morocco, set to host the 2025 Afcon, showcased their prowess by overpowering Gabon with a 4-1 win in Agadir. The match included four penalties in the first half, with Hakim Ziyech converting two, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored one and missed another, leaving Morocco leading 2-1 at halftime. Brahim Diaz and Ayoub El Kaabi added to the scoreline in the second half.

Meanwhile, Senegal had to settle for a 1-1 draw at home against Burkina Faso in Group L. Sadio Mane gave the Teranga Lions an early advantage with a goal, but a late equalizer from Ousseni Bouda changed the course of the match dramatically.

In other fixtures, Mali and Mozambique played to a 1-1 draw in Bamako, with Geny Catamo opening the scoring for Mozambique before Yves Bissouma equalized for Mali.

In early evening matches, South Africa drew 2-2 with Uganda in Soweto, with debutant Thalente Mbatha scoring a late equalizer to save the hosts from defeat. Sierra Leone and Chad ended in a goalless draw, and Liberia drew 1-1 with Togo, thanks to an injury-time goal from William Gibson.

The lone afternoon match ended in a scoreless draw between Kenya and Zimbabwe in Kampala. The qualifiers will continue on Saturday with three matches featuring Mauritania against Botswana, Nigeria facing Benin, and Cameroon going up against Namibia.

Rachel Adams

Times News Global is a dynamic online news portal dedicated to providing comprehensive and up-to-date news coverage across various domains including politics, business, entertainment, sports, security, features, opinions, environment, education, technology and global. affairs. Our commitment lies in sharing news that is based on factual accuracy, credibility, verifiability, authority and depth of research. We pride ourselves on being a distinctive media organization, guided by the principles enshrined in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Made up of a team of ordinary people driven by an unwavering dedication to uncovering the truth, we publish news without bias or intimidation.