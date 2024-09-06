Isaiah Likely’s Rise from Coastal Carolina to NFL Stardom

Isaiah Likely, the talented tight end for the Baltimore Ravens, has significantly elevated his profile following a standout college career at Coastal Carolina University. Known for his impressive athleticism and versatility, Likely played a key role in enhancing the football program’s national prominence during his tenure.

Beginning his collegiate journey in 2018, Likely quickly emerged as a crucial offensive weapon for the Chanticleers. In his freshman year, he participated in 12 games, recording 12 receptions for 106 yards alongside five touchdowns, showcasing his potential as a red-zone threat.

His sophomore season in 2019 marked a significant progression, as Likely accumulated 32 receptions for 431 yards and five touchdowns. His ability to create mismatches against opposing defenders became evident, drawing attention for his impressive combination of size and speed.

During the 2020 season, Likely experienced a breakout year coinciding with Coastal Carolina’s rise in the rankings. He caught 30 passes for 601 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 20 yards per catch. His performance included a remarkable 95-yard touchdown reception against Arkansas State, underscoring his explosive playmaking abilities.

In his senior season of 2021, Likely further solidified his status as one of the nation’s top tight ends, setting career highs with 59 receptions, 912 yards, and 12 touchdowns. His standout performances, including an impressive game against Arkansas State where he recorded eight receptions for 232 yards and four touchdowns, highlighted his potential ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Through his successful college career, Isaiah Likely did not only accumulate impressive statistics but also played a pivotal role in elevating Coastal Carolina’s football program. His leadership and dynamic playmaking have set a solid foundation for his journey in the NFL.