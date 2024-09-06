Sports
Isaiah Likely’s Rise from Coastal Carolina to NFL Stardom
Isaiah Likely, the talented tight end for the Baltimore Ravens, has significantly elevated his profile following a standout college career at Coastal Carolina University. Known for his impressive athleticism and versatility, Likely played a key role in enhancing the football program’s national prominence during his tenure.
Beginning his collegiate journey in 2018, Likely quickly emerged as a crucial offensive weapon for the Chanticleers. In his freshman year, he participated in 12 games, recording 12 receptions for 106 yards alongside five touchdowns, showcasing his potential as a red-zone threat.
His sophomore season in 2019 marked a significant progression, as Likely accumulated 32 receptions for 431 yards and five touchdowns. His ability to create mismatches against opposing defenders became evident, drawing attention for his impressive combination of size and speed.
During the 2020 season, Likely experienced a breakout year coinciding with Coastal Carolina’s rise in the rankings. He caught 30 passes for 601 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 20 yards per catch. His performance included a remarkable 95-yard touchdown reception against Arkansas State, underscoring his explosive playmaking abilities.
In his senior season of 2021, Likely further solidified his status as one of the nation’s top tight ends, setting career highs with 59 receptions, 912 yards, and 12 touchdowns. His standout performances, including an impressive game against Arkansas State where he recorded eight receptions for 232 yards and four touchdowns, highlighted his potential ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Through his successful college career, Isaiah Likely did not only accumulate impressive statistics but also played a pivotal role in elevating Coastal Carolina’s football program. His leadership and dynamic playmaking have set a solid foundation for his journey in the NFL.
Recent Posts
- Springboks Triumph Over All Blacks in the Freedom Cup
- Jomo Sono Advocates for the Protection of Young Talent Relebohile Mofokeng
- The Weeknd Teases New Album at Exclusive São Paulo Concert
- Canadian Athletes Shine at the Paralympic Games in Paris
- Vancouver Whitecaps Aim for Playoff Success Amidst Competitive Season
- Perth Zoo Offers Free Entry for West Australian Families
- Knights Face Dolphins in Crucial Season Finale
- USC Football Aims for Continued Success Against Utah State
- Iowa State Claims Victory in Thrilling Cy-Hawk Showdown
- Colorado Buffaloes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers: Game Day Information
- General Asim Munir Acknowledges Pakistani Army’s Role in Kargil War
- URM Extends Partnership with Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
- Super Typhoon Yagi Strikes Vietnam After Devastating Philippines and China
- Edmonton Elks Defeat Calgary Stampeders in Labour Day Rematch
- Mitch Robinson Faces Entry Trouble at Brisbane Lions Dressing Rooms
- England Secures 2-0 Victory Against Republic of Ireland in Nations League
- Sooners Scheduled to Face Houston in First Big 12 Opponent Since Joining SEC
- Reese’s Remarkable Rookie Season Ends Due to Injury
- Malappuram FC Triumphs in Inaugural Match of Super League Kerala
- LSU Football Team Prepares for Home Opener Against Nicholls State