Business
Amazon Customers Receive Checks from Historic $2.5 Billion Settlement
WASHINGTON — Thousands of Amazon customers are receiving checks in the mail as part of a $1.5 billion payout stemming from a $2.5 billion settlement between Amazon and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). These checks, which began arriving in November and will continue until the end of December, are legitimate and can be safely cashed.
The settlement follows allegations that Amazon misled customers into enrolling in Prime subscriptions and made it difficult to cancel those subscriptions. Eligible customers include those who signed up for a Prime membership through the company’s “Single Page Checkout” from June 23, 2019, to June 23, 2025. They must have attempted to cancel during this period or used a problematic enrollment process.
Payments are capped at $51 per person, and if the total payouts do not reach $1 billion, the FTC plans to expand eligibility criteria for refunds. The goal is to ensure at least $1 billion is returned to impacted consumers.
The FTC’s legal action, initiated two years ago, cited violations of several laws, including the Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act. Amazon has maintained that it did not commit any wrongdoing but agreed to the settlement to avoid prolonged litigation.
In a statement, Amazon emphasized that it offers straightforward ways for customers to both join and cancel their Prime membership. However, the FTC alleged that there were deceptive practices, including misleading buttons that enrolled users in Prime subscriptions unintentionally.
Amazon Prime has become a significant part of the company’s business, boasting over 200 million members. It generates substantial revenue through subscription fees, contributing to Amazon’s overall growth. Despite the complaints and lawsuits, Amazon insists that customer frustration is not indicative of its operational practices.
“We work incredibly hard to make it clear and simple for customers,” an Amazon spokesperson stated. “This settlement allows us to focus on innovating for our customers.”
