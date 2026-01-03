Sports
Benson’s Goal Leads Sabres to Ninth Straight Victory Over Blues
ST. LOUIS — Zach Benson scored the go-ahead goal at 1:46 of the third period, leading the Buffalo Sabres to a 4-2 victory against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Monday night. With this win, the Sabres extended their winning streak to nine games, their longest since 2018.
Benson connected after Blues forward Brayden Schenn disrupted a centering pass from Alex Tuch. The puck ricocheted to the right post, where Benson tapped it into an open net. “It just started with getting the puck to the goal line,” Benson said. “It’s a pretty good vibe around here, and I am just looking to keep going.”
Benson’s goal followed a sequence where the Sabres had dominated the play. Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff noted, “We couldn’t put them away, but we had the bulk of the chances.” The Sabres had a strong second period with 14 shots compared to St. Louis’ seven.
Ostlund opened the scoring for Buffalo at 2:19 in the first period, receiving a pass from Josh Norris. However, St. Louis responded quickly with two goals from Schenn and Jimmy Snuggerud, taking a 2-1 lead before the end of the first period.
Buffalo tied the game again at 2-2 when Tuch scored at 15:17 of the second period following a solid setup from Rasmus Dahlin. Tuch said, “We pushed the ‘D’ back, and I was able to find the back of the net.”
The Sabres retained their momentum into the third period, ultimately scoring the last two goals, including an empty-netter by Peyton Krebs at 18:44. “We stacked a bunch of good shifts together,” Ruff said.
Buffalo has not won nine in a row since November 2018, when they had a ten-game streak. Their road performance has also been impressive, with six consecutive wins away from home, their longest since 1976.
Assistant captain Mattias Samuelsson noted the team’s strong culture, saying, “Everyone knows we have skill, but little things add up throughout a game. We’re doing all the details right.”
The Sabres now prepare to face the Dallas Stars on New Year’s Eve, aiming to match the franchise record of ten consecutive victories.
