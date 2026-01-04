Dallas Stars Face Montreal Canadiens in Sunday Showdown

Dallas, Texas — The Dallas Stars will host the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday, Jan. 4, at 2 p.m. ET at the American Airlines Center. This is their second meeting of the season. In their last matchup, the Stars secured a commanding 7-0 victory in Montreal on Nov. 13.

The Stars enter this game with a record of 25 wins, 9 losses, and 7 overtime losses. They are currently second in the Central Division with 57 points. Meanwhile, the Canadiens boast a record of 22 wins, 13 losses, and 6 overtime losses, holding third in the Atlantic Division with 50 points.

Dallas aims to break a four-game winless streak (0-2-2) and improve on their recent performance. Coach Glen Gulutzan stressed the need for better defensive execution in Sunday’s game. ‘We’ve generated a lot of chances, but we didn’t execute plays,’ he said.

The Stars lead the NHL with a 13.5% shooting percentage and rank second with 3.41 goals per game. In contrast, the Canadiens hold an average of 3.38 goals per game and recently struggled in their 2-0 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

Stars forward Jason Robertson has been in outstanding form, contributing 48 points (24 goals, 24 assists) this season and ranking second on his team. He has 10 points over nine career games against the Canadiens. ‘It’s exciting times. We have a really good team and hopefully we can go all the way,’ Robertson commented regarding the upcoming Winter Olympics, where several Stars players will compete.

On the Canadiens side, Cole Caufield enters the game with a four-game point streak, having collected 40 points this season, including a team-high 20 goals. ‘I want to get my game to as best I can, and then I’m hoping I get a start [in the Olympics] and play really well,’ he expressed.

The game is expected to attract significant attention, especially with the Olympic rosters being recently named, sparking excitement among players representing their countries.