Sports
Deportivo Alaves Hosts Real Oviedo in LaLiga Clash
Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain — Deportivo Alaves, currently in 15th place in LaLiga, will host 19th-place Real Oviedo on Sunday at 12:30 PM ET.
Deportivo Alaves is coming off a tough 3-0 loss against CA Osasuna, where they struggled offensively, recording only six shots compared to Osasuna’s 17.
Meanwhile, Real Oviedo played to a scoreless draw against RC Celta de Vigo in their last match on December 20, managing to outshoot Celta by 10 to six.
The match will be available for streaming for fans who want to catch the action live without cable.
This game is particularly vital for both teams as they seek to improve their standings in the league ahead of the upcoming matches.
