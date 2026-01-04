Sports
Chelsea Faces Manchester City Amidst Coaching Changes and Injuries
LONDON, England – Chelsea will face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday without key players Robert Sanchez and Wesley Fofana. Sanchez is sidelined due to a muscle problem, while Fofana has a fever. Filip Jorgensen will take over as goalkeeper, and Benoit Badiashile will step in for Fofana.
This match marks a significant moment for Chelsea’s Under-21s head coach, Calum McFarlane, as he steps in as interim manager following the recent departure of Enzo Maresca. McFarlane, who joined Chelsea in July, is determined to turn the team’s fortunes around after three games without a win.
At a press conference, McFarlane emphasized the supportive culture at Chelsea, stating, “There’s a really good culture at the club, in terms of the support from the first team, the directors, everyone seems interested. Training was great today, there was a really good energy.”
Reflecting on how the team has reacted to Maresca’s departure, McFarlane noted, “The energy and enthusiasm was exceptional… We have a massive game on Sunday. Reece has been brilliant, he has been a real leader in the group and helped the staff and players to get ready for Sunday.”
City, coached by Pep Guardiola, faced Sunderland in a draw Thursday, ending their winning streak. McFarlane is aware of the challenge ahead, saying, “It’s not about me… it’s Chelsea vs. City. Two top sides, we’ll go there and compete. We’ve seen this year how this team can perform in big moments.”
As Chelsea prepares for the match, they must also cope with the loss of midfielder Moises Caicedo, who is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards. McFarlane is tasked with selecting a competitive lineup despite the challenges.
Chelsea’s last outing ended in a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth, with the team unable to capitalize on scoring opportunities. It remains to be seen if McFarlane can lead the team to a much-needed victory against City.
Recent Posts
- Maxx Crosby Disputes Raiders’ Decision to End Season Early
- College Football Transfer Portal Opens with Record Entries
- Real Madrid Dominates Real Betis with 5-1 Win in LaLiga Clash
- Wirtz Gains Support After Early Struggles at Liverpool
- Chelsea Faces Manchester City Amidst Coaching Changes and Injuries
- Deportivo Alaves Hosts Real Oviedo in LaLiga Clash
- Caltrans to Close Topanga Canyon Boulevard Ahead of Storms
- Drömhus Launches New Winter Concert Series in Sturgeon Bay
- Endrick Joins Lyon, Debut Delayed by Bureaucratic Issues
- Moderna Loses $766 Million for Bird Flu Vaccine Development Amid Controversy
- Wisconsin Safety Preston Zachman Transfers to Indiana for Final Season
- Xolos to Face Águilas in Clausura 2026 Opener
- Washington Faces Economic Challenges as New Year Approaches
- AFCON 2025 Knockout Stage Begins with Exciting Round of 16 Matches
- Wrexham Secures Victory Over Preston, Eyes Playoff Spot
- Fulham and Liverpool Clash in Premier League Showdown
- Lori Harvey Turns Heads with Stunning Vacation Outfit on Instagram
- Michael B. Jordan Embraces Family Roots in Upcoming Film ‘Sinners’
- Wisconsin QB Billy Edwards Jr. to Enter Transfer Portal January 2
- 2026 Tax Season: What to Expect and How to Prepare