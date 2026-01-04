Chelsea Faces Manchester City Amidst Coaching Changes and Injuries

LONDON, England – Chelsea will face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday without key players Robert Sanchez and Wesley Fofana. Sanchez is sidelined due to a muscle problem, while Fofana has a fever. Filip Jorgensen will take over as goalkeeper, and Benoit Badiashile will step in for Fofana.

This match marks a significant moment for Chelsea’s Under-21s head coach, Calum McFarlane, as he steps in as interim manager following the recent departure of Enzo Maresca. McFarlane, who joined Chelsea in July, is determined to turn the team’s fortunes around after three games without a win.

At a press conference, McFarlane emphasized the supportive culture at Chelsea, stating, “There’s a really good culture at the club, in terms of the support from the first team, the directors, everyone seems interested. Training was great today, there was a really good energy.”

Reflecting on how the team has reacted to Maresca’s departure, McFarlane noted, “The energy and enthusiasm was exceptional… We have a massive game on Sunday. Reece has been brilliant, he has been a real leader in the group and helped the staff and players to get ready for Sunday.”

City, coached by Pep Guardiola, faced Sunderland in a draw Thursday, ending their winning streak. McFarlane is aware of the challenge ahead, saying, “It’s not about me… it’s Chelsea vs. City. Two top sides, we’ll go there and compete. We’ve seen this year how this team can perform in big moments.”

As Chelsea prepares for the match, they must also cope with the loss of midfielder Moises Caicedo, who is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards. McFarlane is tasked with selecting a competitive lineup despite the challenges.

Chelsea’s last outing ended in a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth, with the team unable to capitalize on scoring opportunities. It remains to be seen if McFarlane can lead the team to a much-needed victory against City.