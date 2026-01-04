Maxx Crosby Disputes Raiders’ Decision to End Season Early

Las Vegas, NV – Maxx Crosby, a standout edge rusher for the Las Vegas Raiders, may have played his final snap this season after the team placed him on injured reserve. This decision, announced Monday, has left Crosby frustrated and reportedly unhappy with the organization, according to FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer.

“He’s like, ‘Jay, I play football. This is what I do,'” Glazer said, recounting his conversations with Crosby. The player has dealt with a knee injury since Week 3, yet he expressed his desire to continue playing: “They told me they were shutting me down, I was like, no, absolutely not. I want to be out there with my teammates.'” This strong disagreement led to Crosby’s sudden departure from the Raiders’ facility.

The decision to sideline Crosby comes as the Raiders prepare for their last two games of the season. Glazer mentioned that this could lead to Crosby wanting to be traded during the offseason, a significant shift from his earlier stance of wanting to stay with the team.

Amid struggles in 2025, the Raiders have managed only two wins, making Crosby’s situation even more tumultuous. The organization claims the decision to shut him down is medically advised, as Crosby is set to undergo a meniscus procedure.

“After thorough consultation, we concluded this decision is in the best interest of both the player and our franchise,” a Raiders spokesperson stated. They also praised Crosby, calling him a “true Raider” and expecting his leadership into the next season.

Despite mounting frustrations, Crosby’s loyalty to the Raiders has been evident since he was drafted in the fourth round in 2019. He previously demanded that the team retain coach Antonio Pierce, whom he supported during a successful interim period.

This year, Crosby recorded 73 tackles, 10 sacks, and two forced fumbles, illustrating his value to the team. As he navigates this complex situation, many speculate that his future with the Raiders may be uncertain if negotiations do not improve.

Glazer further noted significant interest from multiple teams regarding Crosby’s availability, indicating that he could fetch important assets for the Raiders if traded.