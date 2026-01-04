Sports
College Football Transfer Portal Opens with Record Entries
ATLANTA, GA — The NCAA college football transfer portal officially opened at midnight ET on January 2, allowing players to announce their intentions to transfer. By midday, over 4,500 Division I players had registered to enter the transfer portal.
Players have until January 16 to submit their names for transfer, but they aren’t required to finalize their new destinations by that date. Many athletes have started exploring new programs since the end of the regular season, signaling a potential shift in rosters across various teams.
Notable players who have announced their intent to transfer include DJ Lagway from Florida, Sam Leavitt from Arizona State, and Drew Mestemaker from North Texas, who has reportedly agreed to move to Oklahoma State. Mestemaker had a standout season, leading all FBS players with 4,379 passing yards.
As teams prepare for a massive coaching shakeup, the transfer portal could bring unprecedented changes in college football. This offseason marks a singular transfer window, unlike previous years that allowed additional opportunities in the spring.
In addition to the players already mentioned, several others are expected to announce their transfers, including quarterbacks like Nebraska‘s Dylan Raiola and Cincinnati‘s Brendan Sorsby. Coaches are scrambling to fill positions and prepare for spring practices while keeping an eye on potential new talent.
The move to a single transfer portal window was adopted by the NCAA to streamline the process, responding to the growing complexity of managing college football rosters. Coaches and programs are now faced with adapting their recruiting strategies to align with this new structure.
The transfer portal will close on January 16, with the expectation that teams will see fundamental roster changes before the upcoming 2026 season.
Recent Posts
- Santa Clara Hosts League Leaders Porto in Primeira Liga Clash
- Maxx Crosby Disputes Raiders’ Decision to End Season Early
- College Football Transfer Portal Opens with Record Entries
- Real Madrid Dominates Real Betis with 5-1 Win in LaLiga Clash
- Wirtz Gains Support After Early Struggles at Liverpool
- Chelsea Faces Manchester City Amidst Coaching Changes and Injuries
- Deportivo Alaves Hosts Real Oviedo in LaLiga Clash
- Caltrans to Close Topanga Canyon Boulevard Ahead of Storms
- Drömhus Launches New Winter Concert Series in Sturgeon Bay
- Endrick Joins Lyon, Debut Delayed by Bureaucratic Issues
- Moderna Loses $766 Million for Bird Flu Vaccine Development Amid Controversy
- Wisconsin Safety Preston Zachman Transfers to Indiana for Final Season
- Xolos to Face Águilas in Clausura 2026 Opener
- Washington Faces Economic Challenges as New Year Approaches
- AFCON 2025 Knockout Stage Begins with Exciting Round of 16 Matches
- Wrexham Secures Victory Over Preston, Eyes Playoff Spot
- Fulham and Liverpool Clash in Premier League Showdown
- Lori Harvey Turns Heads with Stunning Vacation Outfit on Instagram
- Michael B. Jordan Embraces Family Roots in Upcoming Film ‘Sinners’
- Wisconsin QB Billy Edwards Jr. to Enter Transfer Portal January 2