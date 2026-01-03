Sports
Sooners Host Rebels in SEC Opener on January 3
NORMAN, Okla. – The Oklahoma men’s basketball team (10-3) kicks off its Southeastern Conference schedule against Ole Miss (8-5) on Saturday, January 3, at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will be held at Lloyd Noble Center and will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
Oklahoma enters the matchup on a hot streak, having won four consecutive games and eight of their last nine. Ole Miss has also found success lately, winning three of its last four.
The Sooners, under head coach Porter Moser, average 87.4 points per game, their highest scoring average through the first 13 games since the 2017-18 season. They also rank third nationally, making 10.5 three-pointers per game. The team has committed single-digit turnovers in eight of the last 11 games, leading the SEC with just 9.4 turnovers per outing.
Oklahoma’s leading scorer, Nijel Pack, is averaging 16.3 points per game. Fellow guard Xzayvier Brown follows closely with an average of 15.4 points. Both players are key contributors to the team’s success, combining for over 40 assists this season. Mohamed Wague leads the team in rebounding with 7.0 boards per game and has recorded 20 blocked shots.
OL Mississippi’s head coach Chris Beard has his team focused on improving as they enter SEC play. The Rebels have also shown promise, having recorded big wins recently, including a decisive 79-43 victory over Alcorn State on December 29.
The all-time series between Oklahoma and Ole Miss stands tied at 3-3, with the Sooners winning the only previous meeting in Norman back in 1999. Last season, Ole Miss claimed victory over Oklahoma, winning 87-84 in Oxford.
With fervent energy expected from the home crowd, the Sooners hope to continue their winning momentum into conference play against the Rebels. Fans can listen to the game on the Sooner Sports Radio Network.
Oklahoma faces Mississippi State next on January 7.
