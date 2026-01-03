Alex Whittingham Joins Michigan as Linebackers Coach

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Alex Whittingham has been hired as the new linebackers coach for the University of Michigan football team. This marks his first season with the Wolverines after spending eight seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Whittingham was part of the Chiefs’ staff from 2018 to 2025, where he held multiple roles, including assistant defensive line coach. He contributed to five teams that reached the Super Bowl, winning titles in Super Bowl LIV, LVII, and LVIII.

During his tenure, Whittingham worked closely with notable defensive players such as Frank Clark and Chris Jones, and established a reputation for developing talent. His Chiefs’ defense consistently ranked among the top 10 in points allowed in six of his eight years, including a top-six finish during his last three seasons. In his final four seasons, the team was also among the top 12 in yards allowed per game.

In addition to his coaching accolades, Whittingham played college football at the University of Utah under his father, head coach Kyle Whittingham. He walked on to the team and played as a linebacker from 2013 to 2017.

Kyle Whittingham, who recently took over as Michigan’s head coach, announced the hiring on January 3, 2026, along with the rest of his defensive coaching staff. This hire emphasizes Kyle’s commitment to bringing a blend of family and professional experience to Michigan football.

Alex Whittingham is married to Gabi and they have three children: daughters Eleanor and Amelia, and a son named McCoy. His addition to the staff signals a new chapter for Wolverine football as they move forward into the upcoming season.