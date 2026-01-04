Cam Little Sets New NFL Record with 68-Yard Field Goal

Jacksonville, Florida — Cam Little made history on January 4, 2026, by kicking a record-breaking 68-yard field goal while playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The young kicker, drafted from Arkansas, has now set two of the longest kicks in NFL history during his brief career.

Little, who was selected by the Jaguars with a sixth-round pick at just 20 years old, achieved this milestone in a tight game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders had taken a 6-0 lead with a touchdown just before halftime, but the Jaguars responded in dramatic fashion.

After a 30-yard kickoff return by Bhayshul Tuten, the Jaguars found themselves at the 31-yard line with time running out. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence connected with Parker Washington for an 18-yard gain, placing Jacksonville at midfield.

With the clock ticking and no timeouts left, Lawrence managed to spike the ball with just five seconds remaining. Instead of throwing a Hail Mary, the Jaguars opted for a field goal attempt, calling upon Little to try a 68-yard kick.

Little successfully executed the kick, surpassing the previous NFL record of 66 yards set by Justin Tucker in 2021. This achievement marks Little’s second record-setting kick as he previously made a 67-yard field goal in the regular-season finale against the Tennessee Titans just hours earlier.

The current top three longest field goals in NFL history are: Cam Little with a 68-yard kick against the Raiders, his own 67-yard kick against the Titans, and Justin Tucker’s 66-yard kick against the Lions.

With this remarkable feat, Cam Little has solidified his status as one of the most talented kickers in the league today, attracting attention from fans and analysts alike.