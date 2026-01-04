Sports
Defensive Lineman Keon Keeley Enters Transfer Portal After Three Seasons at Alabama
PASADENA, California — Defensive lineman Keon Keeley has entered the transfer portal following three seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide, multiple reports confirmed on January 4, 2026.
Keeley, a 6-foot-5, 282-pound player from Tampa, Florida, joined Alabama as a five-star recruit in the 2023 class. After adjusting to a new coaching staff and finding his position as a defensive end, Keeley finally made a significant impact during the 2025 season.
The redshirt sophomore recorded 16 total tackles, including three tackles for loss and three sacks during the past season. He noted the joy of playing in the Rose Bowl, where Alabama is set to face Indiana on January 5, 2026.
“It’s going great,” Keeley said before the game. “Obviously a very successful season. Rose Bowl, playing Indiana. Just want to get to that next round.” Keeley’s contributions grew throughout the season, highlighted by his performance during Alabama’s playoff win over Oklahoma.
Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack praised Keeley’s development, saying, “He didn’t have the role he probably wanted at the beginning of the season, but he’s continually taking steps in the right direction.” Keeley describes his recent experiences with a focus on hard work and trust in his coaches.
“Just really trusting in my coaches and my teammates and going to practice every day,” Keeley said, reflecting on his journey. “The only thing I can do is be thankful, but also continue working.”
His favorite memory from this season came in a comeback victory against Oklahoma after being down 17-0, stating, “That locker room was electric.” Keeley also hinted at a potential return for the next season if he decides to continue at Alabama, especially with opportunities opening up in the team.
The transfer portal, which opened on January 2, will be available until January 16. Keeley joins a growing list of Alabama players as speculation regarding his future with the program unfolds.
