Sports
Florida Gators Face No. 3 South Carolina in Key SEC Showdown
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators women’s basketball team faces a tough challenge this Sunday as they host the No. 3 South Carolina Gamecocks. The game is set for 2 p.m. EST at the Exactech Arena and will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
The Gators, who hold a 12-4 overall record and 0-1 in SEC play, are coming off a narrow defeat to No. 23/21 Tennessee last Friday. They nearly pulled off an upset after trailing by 17 points but lost 76-65.
Florida’s standout player, Me’Arah O’Neal, recorded her fourth game of 30 or more points against Tennessee, finishing with 32 points. O’Neal ranks third in the nation in scoring, averaging 24.9 points per game. She also ranks 18th in assists and 13th in steals.
Other key contributors for the Gators include a player averaging 13.8 points and a team-high 7.9 rebounds per game. Another teammate adds depth to the roster with an average of 12.8 points per game, ensuring the Gators have multiple scoring options.
This season, Florida’s defense has shined, ranking 38th nationally in three-point field goal percentage allowed, at just 26.4%. The Gators have managed to keep 14 of their 16 opponents under 70 points this year.
On the other hand, South Carolina enters this game with a 14-1 record and a recent victory over Arkansas to open their SEC schedule. In that match, Joyce Edwards led the Gamecocks with 25 points, showcasing their robust offense.
South Carolina has consistently ranked high this season, including second in field goal percentage and fourth in scoring average with 92.2 points per game. Key players like Madina Okot and Joyce Edwards are among the top shooters in the nation, further bolstering the Gamecocks’ offensive capabilities.
Historically, South Carolina has dominated the series against Florida, winning 17 consecutive meetings. The Gators’ last win over the Gamecocks was on January 29, 2011. Last season, South Carolina defeated Florida 101-63, with Edwards scoring 28 points in that matchup.
The upcoming game poses a significant opportunity for Florida to turn their season around against a powerhouse team like South Carolina as they look to secure their first SEC victory of the year.
