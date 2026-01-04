Chelsea Parts Ways with Manager Enzo Maresca After Brief Tenure

LONDON, England — Chelsea Football Club has announced the departure of head coach Enzo Maresca following an 18-month tenure that included limited success. Maresca’s dismissal comes after a slump in performance that saw the team win only two of their last nine matches across all competitions.

Despite leading Chelsea to both the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup titles last season, the club’s management felt a change was needed to realign with their objectives. A statement from Chelsea reflected this sentiment, emphasizing the belief that a new coach could provide the best chance to get the season back on track with key competitions still in play.

Maresca’s sacking also follows discussions regarding interest in the managerial position at Manchester City, which raised concerns among Chelsea executives. Following his removal, speculation has arisen over potential successors, with candidates such as Liam Rosenior, currently coaching Chelsea’s affiliate Strasbourg, being considered top contenders.

The club’s search for a new manager appears to align with its strategy of appointing young coaches capable of nurturing rising talent. This approach marks a departure from the prior regime under former owner Roman Abramovich, who favored hiring established coaches with a proven track record.

With Chelsea currently positioned fifth in the Premier League, the new manager will face an immediate challenge to improve results, particularly ahead of upcoming fixtures against formidable opponents. Chelsea has nine games scheduled in January, creating a demanding situation for whoever takes the role.

While Maresca’s achievements—such as winning two international titles—might seem impressive, they fell short of the high standards associated with Chelsea’s storied history. As the club navigates this transitional phase, the search for Maresca’s replacement will be closely monitored by players and fans alike.