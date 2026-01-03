Chevron Faces Challenges as Oil Prices Decline and Venezuela Tensions Rise

NEW YORK, January 1, 2026 — Chevron’s shares closed slightly higher on the last trading day of 2025, finishing at $152.41, up 0.1%. This muted increase follows a year where oil prices fell significantly, provoking concern among investors about potential impacts on energy earnings in 2026.

Oil prices are critical for Chevron and other major oil companies since they directly influence revenue and cash flow. Brent crude settled at $60.85 a barrel, down 48 cents, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) ended at $57.42, down 53 cents, according to Reuters.

Industry experts suggest January and February could be challenging months. John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital Markets, remarked that U.S. crude stocks have declined while gasoline and distillate inventories have unexpectedly increased.

BNP Paribas analyst Jason Ying predicts Brent crude prices may decline to about $55 a barrel in the first quarter of 2026 before stabilizing at around $60 for the remainder of the year, highlighting the ability of U.S. shale producers to hedge production at higher prices.

In the midst of these market conditions, Chevron announced it has initiated production at the South N’dola field in Angola’s offshore Block 0, which connects to its Mafumeira facility for processing.

Throughout 2025, energy stocks collectively experienced declines. Exxon Mobil, a competitor to Chevron, fell by 0.5% to $120.34. Additionally, geopolitical tensions may create further volatility in crude pricing; the U.S. Treasury imposed sanctions on several companies tied to Venezuela’s oil sector, warning of substantial sanctions risks for involved parties.

The situation in Venezuela intensified on January 3, 2026, when U.S. military forces reportedly captured President Nicolas Maduro amid attacks in the country, raising concerns about the stability of oil supply from the region.

As investors head into the next trading session, uncertainty looms over whether the oil supply balance might loosen further as OPEC+ is set to convene on January 4, 2026, after recently holding off output increases.

Chevron is expected to announce its fourth-quarter results around January 30, 2026, while its shares currently sit about 10% below their 52-week high of $168.96, and about 15% above their 52-week low of $132.04.