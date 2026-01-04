Ohio State Edges Rutgers in Close Big Ten Clash

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Ohio State University defeated Rutgers University 80-73 in a thrilling Big Ten men’s basketball game on Friday night.

The matchup showcased a dominant start from Rutgers, which led by as much as 15 points in the first half. With strong offensive execution, the Scarlet Knights scored 41 first-half points, holding a four-point lead at halftime.

However, Ohio State rallied in the second half, tightening its defense and relying on guard Bruce Thornton‘s pivotal performances. Thornton recorded a double-double, contributing 20 points and 10 rebounds, while also surpassing Jay Burson to become eighth on Ohio State’s all-time scoring list.

Despite a strong start, Rutgers struggled to maintain its lead as Ohio State opened the second half on an 18-6 run, forcing the Scarlet Knights to call a timeout. Even as Rutgers attempted to close the gap, a decisive Buckeye run sealed the victory in the final minutes.

Tariq Francis led Rutgers with 17 points, but after a promising first half, he was held scoreless early in the second. Other key contributions included 14 points from a forward and nine from a guard.

Rutgers head coach highlighted the challenges of finishing strong. “We played good at times but didn’t make critical stops late,” he said. “We have to ensure we can close games.” Meanwhile, Ohio State head coach Jake Diebler praised his team’s resilience. “Our second-half response was huge,” he said.

Looking ahead, Rutgers will face Oregon on Monday night, and both teams aim to build momentum as they navigate the Big Ten season.