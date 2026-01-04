Packers’ Javon Bullard Questionable After Knee Injury in Regular Season Finale

Green Bay, WI – Javon Bullard, the starting safety for the Green Bay Packers, is questionable to return after suffering a knee injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. His injury raises concerns about his availability for the upcoming NFC Wild Card Round.

Head Coach Matt LaFleur provided a positive update after the game, stating, “I think he’s going to be OK. We’ll have an update for you tomorrow, I’m sure.” Bullard’s knee injury occurred late in the contest, a critical moment as the Packers were short on resources in their secondary.

The Packers needed Bullard on the field due to injuries to other players, including Nate Hobbs, who is expected to miss the Wild Card Round. Bullard and fellow defensive back Evan Williams both played 21 snaps, pivotally contributing to the team’s nickel defense.

Another injury concern came from the special teams as Bo Melton exited the game in the first half with a knee injury after making a tackle on a punt return. LaFleur commented, “I’m not certain about the severity of Melton’s injury,” underscoring the team’s mounting injury issues.

As the Packers prepare for their playoff matchup against either the Chicago Bears or Philadelphia Eagles, the possibility of Bullard missing game time complicates their defensive strategy. If he cannot play, Keisean Nixon may be called upon to fill his crucial role.

Despite the injury setbacks, LaFleur emphasized the aim of minimizing injuries as they head into the postseason. Bullard was seen on the sideline attempting to stretch his knee, which may suggest the injury isn’t severe.

“Bullard is out of the injury tent and has his helmet in hand. Can’t imagine they’d put him back in there, though,” said one of the commentators, reflecting the frustration surrounding Bullard’s presence late in the game.

Green Bay has been battling a slew of injuries, with 17 players on the injury list. This has forced the coaching staff to make difficult decisions regarding playing time for key starters.

The Packers are awaiting further evaluations on both Bullard and Melton, hoping for positive news as they look forward to their playoff berth.