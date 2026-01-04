NFL Draft Prospects Heat Up Ahead of 2026 Selection Weekend

Las Vegas, NV – As the NFL prepares for the 2026 Draft on April 23-25, teams are strategizing their selections based on recent performances and upcoming needs. With only one week left in the 2025 regular season, the Las Vegas Raiders, currently at two wins, are positioned to secure the top pick.

The Raiders are expected to contemplate choosing quarterback Elijah Mendoza from Indiana, a player deemed the safest option in the draft. Last year, they opted for running back instead of a quarterback, but circumstances have forced them to reassess their strategy. “After passing on a quarterback previously, they have no choice but to draft one this spring,” stated an NFL analyst.

Meanwhile, the continued surge of talent in college football has prompted several quarterbacks, including top-rated prospects, to return to school for an additional year. Teams like the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers will be exploring trade scenarios to draft a new signal caller.

This draft class is noted for its depth in key positions. In the current mock draft, three quarterbacks are expected to go in the top five, affecting both the Browns, who hold two first-round picks, and the Arizona Cardinals, who are strategizing their selections.

The Cardinals, picking fifth, may consider selecting quarterback Sam Simpson from Alabama, making it his third time being a first-round pick. Also anticipated is a diverse lineup of other positions, including five wide receivers and multiple defensive players among the first-round selections.

The 2026 NFL Draft promises excitement as teams hone their rosters for the next season, setting the stage for critical developments in the league.