Iowa State Remains Undefeated with 80-62 Win Over Houston

HOUSTON — Iowa State women’s basketball team defeated Houston 80-62 on December 31, 2025, maintaining their undefeated record. Audi Crooks led the Cyclones with a remarkable 35 points and 13 rebounds, while Jada Williams contributed 16 points and a career-high 14 assists.

The Cyclones, currently ranked No. 10 in the nation, improved to 14-0 and 2-0 in the Big 12 with this victory. They dominated the first half, shooting 60% and taking a 45-31 lead into halftime. Crooks and Williams significantly impacted the game, scoring 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting in the first half alone.

Crooks showcased her scoring prowess, hitting 17 of 21 shots from the field. Notably, this marks her fifth consecutive game scoring 30 or more points. This consistency in performance has solidified her as the nation’s leading scorer, averaging 29.4 points per game.

Iowa State continued their strong shooting in the second half, finishing the game with a 53% shooting percentage overall and hitting 8 of 16 from three-point range. In comparison, Houston managed to shoot just 38% for the game.

The Cougars briefly led in the first quarter with a 14-7 advantage, but the Cyclones responded with a 12-0 run to take control. Briana Peguero led Houston with 14 points off the bench, while Jade Jones added 11. However, Houston could not close the gap further than nine points after Iowa State’s explosive play in the second quarter.

Next up, Iowa State will host No. 22 Baylor on Sunday, while Houston will head to Oklahoma State on Saturday.