WVU Set for Exciting Season Opener Against Penn State University

A sold-out Milan Puskar Stadium will welcome the Penn State University football team as West Virginia University (WVU) kicks off its season on August 31, 2024.

The matchup is highly anticipated by fans, creating an electric atmosphere in the stadium. WVU football has a passionate following, and this year’s opener promises to be a noteworthy event on the college football calendar.

As preparations for the game progress, the enthusiasm among students, alumni, and community members continues to grow. The Mountaineers aim to start the season on a strong note, showcasing their skills against a significant rival.