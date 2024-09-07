Canterbury Bulldogs Announce NRL Squad for Final Regular Season Match

Cameron Ciraldo has confirmed his 19-man squad for the Canterbury Bulldogs‘ meeting with the Cowboys at Accor Stadium on Saturday night.

Josh Addo-Carr (ankle) and Jeral Skelton (leg) have sustained injuries during the Round 26 match against the Sea Eagles, ruling them out of the match. They will join Kurt Mann (collarbone), Blake Wilson (ankle), Bronson Xerri (suspension), and Matt Burton (HIA protocol) on the unavailable list.

Despite their absence this round, both Addo-Carr and Skelton are expected to be available for selection in the Week One Finals Series match next week. In light of these changes, Ciraldo has decided to include young talents Eli Clark and Jonathan Sua in the squad, who are both set to make their NRL debuts on Saturday night.

Eli Clark is a product of the Club’s North Coast Regional Academy and was a member of the 2023 Jersey Flegg Premiership winning squad. He has been a consistent performer throughout the Club’s NSW Cup campaign this year.

Jonathan Sua is a promising local junior who has also excelled in the NSW Cup, scoring 11 tries in 16 appearances for the Club in 2024.