Entertainment
Chappell Roan Stands Firm Against Paparazzi at MTV Awards
One of the more dramatic moments of this year’s MTV Video Music Awards occurred on the red carpet when artist Chappell Roan, dressed in full medieval garb, instructed a photographer to “shut the fuck up.” Roan addressed the incident during an interview, explaining her actions in the face of anxiety-inducing crowd interactions.
In a video of the incident, Roan, who was adjusting her outfit for photographers, reacted to an allegedly impatient comment from someone in the crowd. Her assertive response was captured as she pointed her long metallic fingernail towards the unidentified individual. Roan continued down the red carpet without further incident, subsequently sharing her perspective with Entertainment Tonight.
Roan expressed to Entertainment Tonight that she found the environment overwhelming and frightening given her anxiety when people yell. She clarified, “I yelled back. You don’t get to yell at me like that.” Her words highlighted the pressure artists face in such high-profile settings.
Roan’s stand received support on social media, notably from singer Noah Kahan. Kahan recounted his unpleasant experience with paparazzi, praising Roan on social media for defending herself against aggressive behavior from photographers.
The encounter underscored Roan’s commitment to maintaining personal boundaries. Known for establishing clear boundaries with her fans, Roan reiterated her stance on social media, emphasizing that she does not accept harassment just because she is a public figure.
