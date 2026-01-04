Joe Jonas Linked to Model Tatiana Gabriela Amid New Dating Life

Los Angeles, CA – Joe Jonas is reportedly dating model Tatiana Gabriela, according to an exclusive source for Us Weekly. The two started seeing each other at the end of summer and have already been introduced to Jonas’s friends, family, and his two daughters with ex-wife Sophie Turner.

A source revealed that Jonas, 36, and Gabriela were spotted together on New Year’s Day, enjoying time at a playground in Miami with his daughters, Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3. The couple first attracted media attention in September when they were seen grabbing coffee in Los Angeles.

While neither Jonas nor Gabriela have publicly commented on their romance, Jonas made headlines recently by liking one of Gabriela’s New Year’s Eve Instagram posts, which featured her modeling a striking gold mesh mini dress. He also left a playful drooling emoji in the comments, leading fans to speculate about their relationship.

Jonas has navigated a high-profile dating history, including a widely discussed split from Taylor Swift after a brief relationship in 2008. Following his marriage to Turner, which lasted from 2019 to 2023, he has expressed the challenges of dating in the public eye. “I was seeing somebody at the time, and I was kind of having this idea of dating again. It was really scary and intimidating,” Jonas said during a TalkShopLive stream.

He explained that the transition back into dating has been an experience of rediscovery, especially after his divorce from Turner. “Love takes different shapes and forms, and I was rediscovering what that was,” he noted. He has remained open to finding the right person while balancing his busy career and parenting responsibilities.

The romance comes nearly a year after Jonas finalized his divorce from Turner. The couple shares their daughters and continues to co-parent amicably despite their separation.