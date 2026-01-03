LSU Running Back Caden Durham Enters Transfer Portal Amid Roster Changes

Baton Rouge, Louisiana – LSU running back Caden Durham has officially entered the transfer portal, the school announced on January 3, 2026. This marks a significant change for the Tigers as they transition under new head coach Lane Kiffin.

Durham, a former top-100 recruit from Duncanville High in Texas, was LSU’s leading rusher for the past two seasons. He rushed for a total of 1,258 yards and nine touchdowns over 24 games. In his freshman year, he earned the title of SEC Offensive Freshman of the Year after leading all SEC freshmen with 753 rushing yards, despite battling injuries.

Standing 5-foot-9 and weighing 205 pounds, Durham is seen as a dynamic player who can contribute as both a rusher and a pass-catcher. He averaged a solid 4.5 yards per carry in the 2025 season, finishing with 505 yards on 111 carries, even as LSU’s offense struggled overall.

The announcement comes shortly after junior Kaleb Jackson also entered the portal. With only one scholarship running back remaining on the roster, Harlem Berry, LSU faces a recruitment challenge ahead of the 2026 season. Current rushing issues and the recent coaching change complicate the rebuilding effort.

LSU’s new running backs coach, Kevin Smith, is on the lookout for talent to bolster the position. The team recently hosted UC Davis running back Carter Vargas, who had an impressive season with 445 rushing yards and five touchdowns before suffering an injury.

Durham’s departure signals a broader need for LSU to restock its running back room, as they also aim to add depth at quarterback. This change comes as Kiffin looks to reshape the program following significant turnover.

Durham still has two years of eligibility left and is expected to attract considerable interest within the transfer market.