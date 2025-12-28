Panthers Face Lightning in Key Atlantic Division Clash

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers will face their rivals, the Tampa Bay Lightning, in a pivotal matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Amerant Bank Arena. As both teams return from the holiday break, the Panthers (20-14-2) are eager to close the gap on the Lightning (20-13-3), who currently lead by just one point for third place in the Atlantic Division.

This game is critical as it could impact both teams’ playoff aspirations. Panthers head coach Paul Maurice emphasized the importance of quick adaptation after the break. “This is the wild-card game of the year for all NHL teams,” he stated. “You just hope mentally that you can get back into regular-season form quickly.”

The Panthers are entering the game on a positive note, having secured their eighth win in ten games by rallying from behind to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 just before the break. Key contributions came from players like Niko Mikkola and Sam Bennett, both instrumental in the comeback. “Even though we lost guys, we were able to find a way to win some games,” defenseman Aaron Ekblad said, highlighting the team’s resilience amidst injuries.

Brad Marchand leads the Panthers in scoring with 41 points, while Sam Reinhart closely follows with 38 points. Marchand is currently riding a six-game point streak and is a critical asset to the team. There is uncertainty regarding Mackie Samoskevich, who, after missing the last two games, is a game-time decision.

On the other side, the Lightning are also dealing with injuries but have managed to find success, recently defeating the Hurricanes and the St. Louis Blues. Their star player, Nikita Kucherov, leads them with 45 points. Tampa’s participation in power plays has been noteworthy, with Kucherov and Jake Guentzel combining for a significant portion of their scoring.

In goal, Sergei Bobrovsky will start for the Panthers, looking to maintain his momentum from a six-game winning streak. The matchup has historically been intense, with the Panthers and Lightning sharing a heated rivalry over the past few seasons.

As the puck drops, both teams will be focused not just on the points, but on asserting their dominance in this fierce competition. Ekblad noted, “They always are against this team. We know up and down their lineup that they compete, and it’s important that we match that energy.”