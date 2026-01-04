South Africa Faces Cameroon in AFCON 2025 Knockout Match

RABAT, Morocco — South Africa will take on Cameroon in the round of 16 at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on January 4, 2026. The match promises to be a thrilling encounter between two teams eager to secure a spot in the quarter-finals.

Both teams finished second in their respective groups to qualify for this knockout stage. South Africa, known as Bafana Bafana, ended Group B with six points from two wins and one loss. They finished just behind Egypt, having shown a resilient and disciplined play style throughout the tournament.

Cameroon, the Indomitable Lions, advanced from Group F with seven points, highlighting their strength in the tournament despite a recent coaching change just before the AFCON commenced. The team’s experience and history in the tournament make them the favorites, but South Africa is determined to fight hard for victory.

As the teams prepare for kick-off at 8 PM WAT, South African coach Hugo Broos emphasized the need for focus and sharp decision-making in his squad. “We have to play every game at 100% of our talents and our qualities,” Broos said in a pre-match conference.

In their group stage matches, South Africa demonstrated their attacking prowess, especially through key players like Lyle Foster and Oswin Appollis, who have been crucial for the team in their journey.

Cameroon’s line-up will feature standout talents like Bryan Mbeumo, who is eager to clinch his first major trophy with the national team. His performance will be key as Cameroon looks to reclaim their past glory.

The match is significant not just for its implications in the tournament, but also for the historical context. The last time these teams met in a competitive match ended in a 0-0 draw, but past encounters have shown a competitive edge between the two nations.

The winner of this contest will advance to face either Morocco or Tanzania in the quarter-finals. As the clock ticks down to kick-off, both teams are ready for what promises to be an exhilarating match-up in Rabat.