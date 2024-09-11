Bafana Bafana Secures Dramatic Victory Against South Sudan

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has expressed his relief after the team narrowly secured a 3-2 victory against South Sudan in a Group K AFCON qualifier.

Broos admitted that he had lost faith in his team’s ability to claim all three points, especially after witnessing multiple defensive errors and missed opportunities throughout the match.

“I’m very happy that we still could win the game,” Broos stated. “Honestly, I didn’t believe in it anymore because the problems we had were because of us.”

The match commenced with South Sudan taking an early lead, challenging Bafana Bafana to regain their composure. Although South Africa managed to equalize and later take the lead, lapses in defense allowed their opponents to draw level once more.

Broos expressed his disappointment with the team’s failure to convert their chances, particularly in the first half. “In the first half, we could have scored more. The game could have been done after 45 minutes,” he noted.

In the closing moments, Thalente Mbatha emerged as the hero, scoring a winning goal in stoppage time, bringing Bafana Bafana to second place in Group K. The team now sits level on four points with group leaders Uganda after two matches.

Despite the thrilling finish, Broos emphasized the necessity for improvement in defense to ensure future success. “Again, we put ourselves in problems but in the end, it was a happy end for us,” he remarked.