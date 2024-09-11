Binghamton University Achieves Top Rankings in SUNY System

Binghamton University has recently been recognized as the top institution within the State University of New York (SUNY) system, achieving this status in two of the nation’s eminent college rankings.

In these evaluations, Binghamton outperformed several other SUNY institutions, including the University at Albany, the University at Buffalo, and Stony Brook, as noted by Forbes and The Wall Street Journal.

President Harvey Stenger expressed enthusiasm about this recognition, stating, “The SUNY system is home to some really impressive schools, so it’s exciting to see Binghamton take the top SUNY spot on both of these prestigious lists. Our job is to provide students from all backgrounds, from New York to across the globe, with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed, and these rankings highlight that.”

The Wall Street Journal conducted one of the largest independent surveys of students and alumni to determine its rankings, focusing on three primary elements.

Binghamton scored as the #2 public university and #13 overall university in New York. The institution also excelled in several subcategories, further demonstrating its commitment to student success.

Forbes utilized data from various federal education databases, including the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard, in its evaluation. Additional information was gathered from Payscale, the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics, and the public policy think tank Third Way.

Forbes’ distinctive American Leaders list assesses the entrepreneurial success of graduates, considering notable alumni and award winners. Under this evaluation, Binghamton ranked #2 public and #8 overall in New York, as well as #26 public, #36 in the Northeast, and #56 research university nationwide.

Provost Donald Hall remarked on the significance of these rankings, affirming, “These rankings put an emphasis on experience and outcomes, and Binghamton excels in both areas. Students here enjoy a diverse learning environment with top faculty, state-of-the-art facilities and opportunities galore, and when they leave they find well-paying careers in a variety of fields. I’m proud to see Binghamton top the SUNY system on both lists.”