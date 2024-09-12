National Testing Agency Releases 2024 UGC NET Answer Keys and Objections Window

On September 11, 2024, the National Testing Agency (NTA) officially released the provisional answer keys for the UGC NET examinations. Candidates who attended the exam can download the answer keys from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

An objection window has been made available for candidates who have doubts or disagreements concerning the provided provisional answer keys. According to the official website, this objection window will remain open until 11:50 PM on September 13, 2024.

During the objection submission process, candidates are encouraged to use the ‘Select File’ option. This allows them to upload supportive documents in a single PDF file when questioning the provisional answer keys.

In related news, the NTA is set to announce the results of the CSIR UGC NET examination soon. Candidates can check their results and download their scorecards from csirnet.nta.ac.in once released. A final answer key has been made available, with changes including the removal of a question from the Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences paper dated September 25.