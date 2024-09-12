RUOK Day Highlights Mental Health Challenges Amid Rising Cost of Living

RUOK Day, observed on Thursday, September 12, 2024, sheds light on the pressing mental health challenges faced by Australians, particularly amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. As studies reveal, nearly half of all Australian adults are likely to experience mental ill-health at some point in their lives, with one-in-five stating that their mental health is worsening due to financial pressures.

Sam, a 22-year-old from Sydney‘s north, courageously shares his journey through depression following significant family losses. His story serves as a testament to the power of open dialogue and community support in mental health recovery. Sam’s experience underscores the RUOK Day message that engaging in regular, meaningful conversations can be life-saving and transformative.

Growing up, Sam felt intense societal pressure to be the pillar of strength for his family and peers. The facade began to crumble with the death of his granddad and, later, his Nan, both of whom succumbed to cancer. These events plunged Sam into a period of severe anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation. Yet, through therapy, community engagement, and outdoor activities, Sam found a path to healing.

Despite societal expectations that young men in their 20s should lead carefree lives, Sam realized the importance of seeking professional help. Alarming statistics around suicide rates and mental health challenges in Australia motivated him to share his story, emphasizing that reaching out for help is an act of courage.

RUOK Day advocates for greater awareness and support for mental health, encouraging individuals to check in on their friends and loved ones. By sharing personal narratives, people like Sam aim to provide hope and solace to those facing similar battles, strengthening connections within communities.