Opinion
Community Gratitude for Local Employees
This article serves as a response to Donald Wilson’s recent letter to the editor published on September 2 in the Aspen Daily News.
In the letter, Wilson praised several employees at City Market for their exemplary service. However, it is essential to expand this recognition to all City Market employees who diligently work to keep the store running smoothly. After nearly 29 years of shopping at City Market, the employees have become almost like family members to many customers.
Moreover, it is vital to acknowledge all employees in Aspen who contribute to the community’s functioning. This includes staff at the Miner’s Building, Ace Hardware, Carl’s Pharmacy, and Clark’s Market. City and county employees, Aspen Valley Hospital workers, medical and dental professionals, post office staff, shop and restaurant employees, SkiCo personnel, RFTA drivers, maintenance workers, teachers, librarians, city council members, county commissioners, U.S. Forest Service employees, and community volunteers all play a significant role in maintaining the essence of Aspen.
In summary, every individual working in Aspen, particularly those commuting daily, deserves recognition and gratitude for their contributions. Their hard work and dedication are invaluable to the community and should be celebrated.
