Opinion
Monthly Gripe Session Moves to Tuesday Due to Labor Day
On the first Monday of each month, a dedicated segment of the program focuses on addressing minor grievances in a discussion known as the ‘Gripe Session’. This initiative facilitates a process that enables individuals to manage smaller issues that may hinder their ability to confront larger challenges in life.
This month, due to the observance of Labor Day, the Gripe Session has been rescheduled to Tuesday. Despite the change in day, the essence of the conversation remains intact, as participants continue to engage in light-hearted complaints.
Joining the discussion are two renowned figures, the Op-Ed editor for the Houston Chronicle and a public relations specialist from The Scurfield Group. Their expertise in addressing everyday annoyances provides a valuable perspective to the ongoing dialogue.
This month’s session includes a variety of pet peeves, inviting the community to share their grievances as well. Houston residents are encouraged to contribute their thoughts and experiences during this communal exchange.
