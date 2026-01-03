Creighton Basketball Aims for Fourth Straight Win Against Butler

OMAHA, Neb. — The Creighton Bluejays (8-5, 2-0 BIG EAST) are set to host the Butler Bulldogs (10-3, 1-1 BIG EAST) on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. at the CHI Health Center Omaha. This matchup marks Creighton’s final game of 2025 as they hope to achieve their fourth consecutive win.

Creighton is experiencing a season-long winning streak, coming off impressive victories against Xavier (98-57), Marquette (84-63), and Utah Tech (92-69). Coach Greg McDermott‘s squad has shown consistent offensive power, averaging 78.5 points per game with a shooting percentage of 46.5 from the field.

Despite the recent success, the Bluejays have faced challenges due to injuries among key players. “We’ve had to rely on newcomers heavily this season, and they’ve stepped up,” McDermott said. The team’s top scorers, including Josh Dix (12.2 ppg) and another key contributor, have led this transformation.

On the other hand, Butler has also shown strength, led by standout Michael Ajayi, who averages 16.6 points and 12.2 rebounds per game. Ajayi’s performances have been critical to the Bulldogs’ success this season, which includes wins over teams such as South Carolina and Virginia.

The historical rivalry favors Creighton, with a 20-12 all-time record against Butler, including a strong home record of 12-3. A victory on Tuesday would mark Creighton’s seventh win in the last eight matchups against Butler, highlighting their dominance at home.

Fans attending the game can expect a halftime performance from the Elkhorn North High School Dance Team. The game will be broadcast on FS1 and can be streamed online, with additional coverage on local radio stations KOZN (1620 AM) and KOOO (101.9 FM).

Creighton’s players are eager to keep the momentum going, with the coaching staff optimistic about the team’s prospects in the BIG EAST this season. A win would not only solidify their streak but also potentially set the stage for a strong conference run as the season progresses.