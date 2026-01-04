Damac Faces Al-Hilal Amidst Pressure in Saudi Pro League Clash

ABHA, Saudi Arabia — Damac FC will host Al-Hilal on Sunday at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium. The Blue Waves are in urgent need of a win to climb away from the relegation zone in the Saudi Pro League.

Currently sitting in 14th place, Damac comes into the match following a much-needed victory over Al Okhdood, winning 1-0 midweek. This win relieved some pressure as the team was on a six-match winless streak. Despite the success, Damac knows they face a daunting task against an Al-Hilal side that has proven to be formidable this season.

Al-Hilal enters the match with an impressive record, having won their last 16 games across all competitions and remaining unbeaten in 20 matches. They currently boast 29 points after 11 league matches, placing them among the league’s leaders. Damac has not defeated Al-Hilal in eight previous encounters, losing five and drawing three.

Despite recent struggles, Damac’s coach, Armando Evangelista, remains optimistic. “Consistency is key for us to survive in the league,” he said. “Home matches have given us some confidence, and we hope to build on that.”

Al-Hilal, managed by Simone Inzaghi, will continue to rely heavily on Malcolm and Theo Hernandez, both of whom are crucial to the team’s attacking play. Hernandez, who recently scored two goals against Al Kholood, faces the risk of missing the next match if he receives a yellow card.

Damac has shown signs of resilience but Al-Hilal’s relentless form makes them the favorites in this matchup. Fans will eagerly await the kick-off at 11:00 PM IST, looking for a thrilling encounter.