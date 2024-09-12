Government Introduces Legislation to Criminalize Doxxing and Strengthen Privacy Protections

The federal government has introduced new legislation aiming to criminalize the act of doxxing, which involves the malicious release of personal information online. This legislation comes after an incident in February, where the personal data of over 600 Jewish creatives was shared online by individuals purportedly supporting a pro-Palestinian cause.

The Executive Council of Australian Jewry (ECAJ) spearheaded efforts for the introduction of such laws. Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus announced that the Bill’s Schedule 3 seeks to amend the Criminal Code by establishing new criminal offenses against the unlawful release of personal data with menacing or harassing intentions.

Under the proposed legislation, the intentional misuse of personal information could carry a penalty of up to six years’ imprisonment. If the doxxing is directed against a person or group based on attributes such as race, religion, sexual orientation, or nationality, the penalty could increase to seven years due to the heightened seriousness of the offense.

Attorney-General Dreyfus emphasized the severe impact of doxxing, which can lead to public embarrassment, financial fraud, and significant psychological harm. He underscored the essential nature of privacy as a fundamental human right, drawing on historic commentary by Sir Zelman Cowan.

Member for Macnamara, Josh Burns, noted that the recent incidents evoked distressing memories for those who experienced harassment. Burns thanked community members who shared their experiences, contributing crucially to the formation of the new legislative responses.

ECAJ President Daniel Aghion expressed gratitude towards the government’s commitment to recognizing and addressing the harms caused by doxxing. The legislation forms part of broader efforts to modernize privacy laws, including empowering individuals to take legal action against privacy violations and introducing specific protections for children online.