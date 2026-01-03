Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Miami Victory

LOS ANGELES, CA — Actress Jessica Alba and her boyfriend Danny Ramirez spent New Year’s Eve watching the University of Miami Hurricanes triumph over the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Cotton Bowl. The couple celebrated on December 31, sharing their excitement on Instagram.

Ramirez, 33, donned a Miami jersey and hat, cheering for his favorite team as Alba joined in the festivities. In his Instagram Stories, he shouted, “Let’s go!” capturing the energy of the game.

Alba, known for her role in ‘Honey,’ posed for a selfie wearing Ramirez’s hat, while he captioned it, “We got some canes over here,” referring to the team’s mascot. Following Miami’s 24-14 victory, Ramirez expressed his relief, saying, “The trauma I’ve been living with since 2002. Today we heal,” referencing a past championship loss to Ohio State.

Alba playfully responded to Ramirez’s excitement, asking, “Your childhood trauma is healed?” This marks a joyful chapter for the actress, who began dating Ramirez after her marriage to Cash Warren ended in early 2023.

Despite the upheaval in her personal life, Alba has prioritized her children, Honor, 17, Haven, 14, and Hayes, 7, and aims to ensure their happiness during this transition. In a recent interview, she explained, “I wanted my kids to feel full; they’re my No. 1 priority.” As they rang in the new year, the couple enjoyed one another’s company and reflected on the ups and downs of the past year.

Alba noted on social media that 2025 was “a year of gratitude and growing pains, major wins and quiet lessons,” highlighting the importance of family and connection in her life. As they step into the new year, both Alba and Ramirez appear ready for what lies ahead.