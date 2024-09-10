Toronto Maple Leafs Reach Agreement with Nick Robertson

Earlier today, reports emerged that the Toronto Maple Leafs have reached an agreement with young forward Nick Robertson. This development comes after Robertson had formally requested a trade from the team.

According to TSN journalist Darren Dreger, General Manager Brad Treliving will now focus on two additional matters. These involve defenseman Jani Hakanpaa and veteran forward Max Pacioretty, both of whom are expected to join the Leafs organization soon.

Max Pacioretty, the former captain of the Montreal Canadiens, is set to return to the Atlantic Division amidst his historic rivalry with the Canadiens.

Further details regarding these transactions are expected to follow in the coming days.