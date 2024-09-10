Sports
Super Eagles Held to a Draw by Rwanda in AFCON Qualifier
The Super Eagles of Nigeria faced off against Rwanda in a tightly contested match for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, ending without a goal after 90 minutes and additional time.
With a marginal ball possession of 50.9 percent, Nigeria could not secure a victory against Rwanda, who maintained 49.9 percent possession throughout the match. Both teams fought hard, creating multiple chances but failing to convert any into goals.
Ademola Lookman presented Nigeria with their first clear opportunity, only to be thwarted by an incredible save from Rwanda’s goalkeeper, Ntwari Fiacre. Lookman attempted another shot shortly afterward but faced the same fate as the Rwanda goalkeeper managed to block his efforts.
The only instance where the ball found the net was through Nigerian player Victor Boniface, but the referee disallowed the goal due to an offside call on another player.
Rwandan player Nshuti Innocent gave Nigeria’s Ola Aina a challenging time on the left flank, while Muhire Kevin continued to apply pressure, preventing Aina from freely advancing. Nigeria’s goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, also had his share of critical saves, keeping Nigeria in the competition.
In the second half, Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman initiated a corner kick that failed to result in a goal as no teammate was positioned to convert it. Lookman’s attempts, however, demonstrated consistent energy and determination, almost resulting in a score but ultimately denied by Rwanda’s goalkeeper.
The match continued with both sides creating chances, but the defenses held strong. Despite some close calls, neither team could find the breakthrough. Substitutions were made to inject fresh energy into the teams, but the deadlock remained unbroken as the final whistle blew.
As the match concluded, Nigeria maintained its position at the top of the qualifying table while Rwanda aimed to regroup for future matches.
