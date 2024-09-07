Politics
Ajuri Ngelale Announces Indefinite Leave of Absence for Medical Reasons
Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, has officially announced an indefinite leave of absence. The announcement was made in a statement released on Saturday.
In his statement, Mr. Ngelale indicated that he submitted a memo to the Chief of Staff to the President, detailing his decision to take this leave in order to address pressing medical matters concerning his immediate family.
He expressed his understanding that the government continues its functions without interruption, stating, ‘While I fully appreciate that the ship of state waits for no man, this agonizing decision, entailing a pause of my functions as the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity and Official Spokesperson of the President; Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action, and Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen — was taken after significant consultations with my family.’
Mr. Ngelale emphasized that the medical situation at home has worsened, prompting him to take this critical step. He conveyed his hopes for a timely return to full national service once circumstances allow.
Furthermore, Mr. Ngelale requested privacy for his family during this challenging time, underlining the importance of his family’s health and well-being.
