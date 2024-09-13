Bomb Threats and Baseless Rumors Stir Fear in Springfield, Ohio

In Springfield, Ohio, tensions are running high following a series of bomb threats aimed at various local institutions. On Friday, two elementary schools were evacuated, and a middle school was closed due to threats sent via email. The evacuations come on the heels of similar threats on Thursday morning, which were sent to multiple agencies and media outlets, including bomb threats targeting City Hall, two elementary schools, and several driver’s license bureaus.

Mayor Rob Rue addressed the media, expressing the community’s fear and condemning the baseless rumors perpetrated by certain political figures. He emphasized that the threats seem to be related to unfounded claims spread on social media about Haitian migrants allegedly abducting pets in the area. These rumors were further amplified by statements made by former President Donald Trump and his running mate Senator J.D. Vance, during a presidential debate.

Springfield officials, including Police Chief Allison Elliott, have been working closely with the FBI to investigate the origins of these threats. The city’s mayor and other leaders have stressed the absence of any credible reports or evidence supporting the claims against the Haitian community. In a city where approximately 12,000 to 15,000 immigrants are legally residing, local authorities have underscored their significant contributions to the economy and community.

The Haitian Bridge Alliance, along with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, have condemned the rumors, labeling them harmful and misleading. DeWine assured that additional state resources would be allocated to Springfield to manage the situation. Meanwhile, Haitian community members have voiced their anxiety and distress, reporting instances of vandalism and hostility since the allegations emerged.

Springfield aims to dispel the negative narratives and focus on unity and support for its diverse population. Local leaders appeal for responsible discourse from national figures to prevent further stigmatization of immigrant communities.