News
Port Dover Motorcycle Event Attracts Thousands on Friday the 13th
Thousands of enthusiasts are set to descend upon Port Dover this Friday the 13th for a longstanding tradition that dates back to the 1980s. This popular event, which occurs every Friday the 13th, sees the town of Port Dover in Norfolk County transform into a hub of activity.
Main and Nelson Streets in Port Dover are closed off for this occasion, allowing for a grand celebration that draws motorcyclists from across Ontario. The event has witnessed attendance figures ranging from 50,000 to 100,000 people, according to Norfolk County Mayor Amy Martin.
In recent years, what was originally a single-day gathering has evolved into a two-day extravaganza. Activities begin at 11 a.m. and include performances by bands, along with a variety of vendors catering to the influx of visitors.
Local police and city officials have issued reminders to all motorists and attendees to exercise caution and prioritize safe driving, given the expected increase in traffic volume. They emphasize the importance of this measure for ensuring the safety and enjoyment of all participants.
This tradition is not limited to a single occurrence each year. In 2023, there were two Friday the 13th events, and following this week’s gathering, another is scheduled for December.
