Scheduled and Emergency Road Works in Hull Announced

The latest schedule for road works in Hull has been announced, detailing both planned and emergency projects over the coming weeks. These works are critical to the city’s infrastructure improvement and maintenance efforts.

The A63 improvement scheme, which runs from St James Street to Market Place, started on May 1 and is expected to continue until May 2025. This significant project, managed by National Highways, will involve road and lane closures.

In parallel, the A63 – Market Place will undergo a Castle Street improvement scheme from September 13 to October 13. This will result in the full closure of the Market Place entry slip road with a diversion route available.

Hull City Council is overseeing a major project on Anlaby Park Road South, slated from September 23 to November 15, which involves carriageway resurfacing and will require road closures.

Several utility services are being addressed across the city. Barnes Way will see work by Independent Water Networks Limited, Gas Transportation Company, and Electricity Network Company from September 23 to October 4. This includes installations of essential services to designated plots.

Electricity infrastructure upgrades are being managed by Northern Powergrid on Bishop Lane, Chapel Lane, and Clifford Avenue, requiring road closures to facilitate the safe installation of new mains cables.

Natural gas infrastructure is also being enhanced, with Northern Gas Networks replacing gas mains on Fountain Road, Holderness Road, and Main Street. These projects require lane closures and multi-way signals.

Yorkshire Water will conduct several projects, including road closures for manhole construction on Hotham Road South, defect rectification on Clifford Avenue, and water main repairs on Marfleet Lane.

Other significant works include railway tracks being improved by Network Rail on New Bridge Road and utility works on Orchard Park Road managed by Hull City Council.