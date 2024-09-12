Indiana Fever Set for Clash with Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The Indiana Fever will face off against the defending champions, the Las Vegas Aces, in a much-anticipated WNBA matchup on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. This game is the first of two consecutive encounters between the teams this week, presenting an opportunity for Indiana to make history by beating every league team in a single season for the second time since 2010.

The Indiana Fever, currently at a 19-17 record, will rely on strong performances from their probable starters: Kelsey Mitchell, Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull, Aliyah Boston, and NaLyssa Smith. Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Aces, holding a 22-13 record, are led by Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, A’ja Wilson, and Megan Gustafson.

Both teams show impressive offensive capabilities. The Aces, averaging 86.4 points per game, are closely followed by the Fever with 84.7 points per game. Statistically, they are tied for fourth place in assists, each averaging 20.4 assists per game.

Caitlin Clark remains a shining star for the Fever, having recently set a franchise record of 14 double-doubles in a single season and currently leading the league in assists. With 26 points scored against recent opponents, she is positioned just 52 points shy of Seimone Augustus’ rookie scoring record set in 2006.

Aces star A’ja Wilson’s playing status remains uncertain after her recent ankle injury during a game against the Connecticut Sun. Her potential absence is significant for Las Vegas, which is coming off a narrow 75-71 loss to the New York Liberty.

As both teams have secured playoff spots, with the Aces as the No. 4 seed and the Fever at No. 6, anticipation is building for these showdowns. Besides the game Wednesday night, the Fever and Aces will meet again in Indianapolis on Friday, with fans eagerly awaiting to see if the Indiana Fever can leverage their home advantage.

The Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces game will broadcast on MeTV Indianapolis and will be available on demand post-match via the WNBA League Pass, accessible through the WNBA app.