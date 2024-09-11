Kellie Harrington Engages Teenage Girls in Sports Workshop

Two-time gold medallist Kellie Harrington will host a workshop aimed at teenage girls from sports clubs across Ireland. The workshop focuses on encouraging young female athletes to sustain their participation in sports while fostering confidence, providing life skills, and promoting lifelong wellness.

The initiative invited the public to nominate local clubs or schools that are making a significant impact in empowering young girls in sports. Five clubs were awarded €2,000 each and the unique opportunity to participate in an interactive SPAR Stay in the Game workshop with Harrington.

A total of 279 clubs from various sports entered the competition, showcasing their commitment to increasing female sports participation. The five winning clubs are Aglish Boxing Club in Co. Mayo, Flesk Valley Rowing Club in Co. Kerry, Kildallan LGFA in Co. Cavan, Kevins Hurling and Camogie Club in Co. Dublin, and Rathdrum Girls Rugby Club in Co. Wicklow.

Each winning club will receive a financial prize while two representatives from each club will join Harrington in the interactive workshop. The event underlines SPAR Ireland‘s ongoing support for community sports initiatives.

Having over 400 SPAR branded stores, the organization has continually backed local and national sports efforts. The SPAR Ireland Community Fund Programme, initiated in 2021, has disbursed nearly €100,000 to sports groups and associations throughout Ireland over the past three years.

Colin Donnelly, Sales Director of SPAR Ireland, expressed enthusiasm for the participation generated by the competition. He noted the winners’ contributions to nurturing teenage girls in sports within their communities, highlighting the positive impact of the campaign.

Kellie Harrington, who has been associated with SPAR since 2021, emphasized her pride in promoting the Stay in the Game competition. She commended the remarkable work being accomplished in local communities and reaffirmed the importance of financial support for community sports clubs in helping young athletes achieve success.