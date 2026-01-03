Norman Powell’s Return in Doubt for Heat’s Game Against Timberwolves

Miami, FL — Norman Powell is questionable to return Saturday against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to soreness in his right leg, according to Will Manso of Local 10 in Miami. Powell played less than six minutes before leaving the game, recording two points on 1-for-5 shooting and one steal.

If Powell is unable to return, teammates Jaime Jaquez, Dru Smith, and Kasparas Jakucionis may see increased playing time. The Miami Heat are known for their potent offense, which has helped Powell maximize his scoring potential this season.

In recent years, Powell has experienced a mid-career breakout, becoming a key scorer following the departure of Paul George from the Clippers. This season, he has found a supportive role within the Heat’s offense, which is significantly more dynamic compared to his previous teams.

The Heat have reached 140 points in a game seven times this season already, a stark contrast to the ten times they achieved this during Powell’s three and a half years with the Clippers. Under coach Erik Spoelstra‘s direction, the team plays with a fast pace, allowing players like Powell to exploit mismatches effectively.

The Heat roster boasts skilled shooters and formidable big men, creating opportunities for Powell not just to score, but to flourish without being burdened by stagnant possessions late in the shot clock. His ability to quickly increase the score gap in tight games has become a vital element of Miami’s strategy.

During a recent game against the Detroit Pistons, Powell showcased his talent by scoring 36 points, including seven three-pointers, and played a crucial role in securing victory. Despite injuries to key players Tyler Herro and Pelle Larsson, Powell stepped up, particularly in the first half when he scored 19 points.

The team’s offense, while effective, has its challenges, as Miami encounters periods where scoring tends to stall. Support from the bench and playing through transition have been essential in overcoming scoring obstacles. The Heat’s ability to adapt and remain tough against physical teams like the Pistons is crucial for their success.

As the Heat prepare to take on the Timberwolves, the status of Norman Powell remains uncertain, raising questions about how they will adjust their lineup if he cannot play.