Northwestern Wildcats Host Minnesota Golden Gophers in Big Ten Showdown

EVANSTON, Ill. — The Northwestern Wildcats will host the Minnesota Golden Gophers in a highly anticipated Big Ten basketball matchup on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. CST.

Northwestern, with a current record of 8-5, is looking for their first win in conference play after starting the season 0-2. The Wildcats fell to Wisconsin (85-73) and suffered a close defeat to Ohio State (86-82). Their recent victory against Howard, where they won 80-60, has given them momentum heading into this game.

Key player Nick Martinelli leads the Wildcats with an impressive average of 22.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Fellow teammate Arrinten Page is also contributing significantly, averaging 14.7 points and leading in rebounds with 6.8 per game.

The Golden Gophers, also sitting at 8-5, come into this game looking to improve their 1-1 record in Big Ten play. They recently ended a non-conference stretch with a 60-43 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson. Cade Tyson, averaging 21.9 points per game, has been a standout player for Minnesota.

Viewers can catch the game on the Big Ten Network. For fans interested in streaming the game, options include FuboTV. The clash between these two teams will not only mark the 190th meeting but will also test Northwestern’s ability to secure a crucial conference win in front of their home crowd.

Both teams aim to capitalize on the opportunity to boost their standings in the competitive Big Ten conference, making this match a must-watch for college basketball enthusiasts.