Oasis Fans Disappointed Over Invite-Only Ticket Ballot

Many fans of the iconic band Oasis have expressed disappointment regarding a new invite-only ballot system for tickets to two additional shows at Wembley Stadium in 2025.

The Live '25 tour, which has already sold out all its performances across the UK and Ireland, has prompted the band to add these extra dates due to significant demand from fans.

The initial ticket sales sparked controversy, with several fans encountering dynamic pricing models that nearly doubled ticket prices, and others facing difficulties with online queues that led to ticket availability issues.

On Saturday, September 7, Oasis announced via their social media platforms that invitations to enter a private ballot for the two additional Wembley shows had been sent to “eligible fans we have been able to identify.”

To qualify for the ballot, fans needed to have logged into their Ticketmaster UK account on August 31 and attempted to join a queue for one of the earlier shows without success. The band emphasized that eligible fans should watch their email inboxes for details on registering for the ballot.

Once registered, fans would be entered into a lottery for a unique code to access ticket sales for the final shows at Wembley. However, it was highlighted that entry into the ballot does not guarantee a ticket, as codes will be limited, and only the invited fans can participate.

Unfortunately, numerous fans who were unable to secure tickets during the initial sale reported that they did not receive invites for the ballot. Social media was abuzz with comments from frustrated fans who felt disappointed and excluded from the ticket purchasing process.

Some fans took to platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to express their anger and discontent over the ongoing ticketing challenges, while others shared their hopes of receiving validation from the ballot system. A question related to Oasis’s last performance at Wembley in 2009 was used to verify the eligibility of those registering for the ballot.