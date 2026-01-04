Patriots Players Diggs and Barmore Available Amid Legal Troubles

Foxborough, Massachusetts – New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs and defensive lineman Christian Barmore are expected to play in Sunday’s regular season finale against the Miami Dolphins, despite ongoing criminal allegations against them. As of now, the NFL has not indicated any disciplinary action against either player.

The Patriots stated they are taking the allegations against Diggs and Barmore “very seriously,” but emphasized they do not want to jump to conclusions. Coach Mike Vrabel addressed the media on Friday, saying he continues to coach every player who comes in each day. “They are just like everybody else,” he added.

Barmore missed practice on Wednesday due to illness but returned on Thursday. Both players spoke with reporters on Friday about their situations. Diggs admitted, “It’s a different kind of time, an emotional time,” adding that he feels taken aback by recent events. He apologized for being unavailable to the media, stating he has been dealing with a lot.

“It’s definitely an open case, so I can’t say anything about it. I’m open to any football questions,” Diggs said. Barmore expressed his focus on the game: “Going to practice, playing football,” was his repeated response when questioned about his legal issues.

Diggs is facing charges of strangulation and misdemeanor assault stemming from a dispute with his former private chef, who accused him of violent behavior during an argument. The chef alleged that Diggs hit her and attempted to choke her during a discussion about unpaid wages.

The NFL confirmed both players are eligible to play in the game against the Dolphins, while stating the incidents are under review as part of their Personal Conduct Policy. This could potentially lead to placement on the Commissioner Exempt List, which would prevent them from participating in games during the investigation.

Both players’ legal matters are still pending, with Diggs’s arraignment scheduled for January 23 and Barmore’s for early February. Meanwhile, the Patriots, holding a 13-3 record, seek to secure the top seed in the AFC playoffs with a win on Sunday.