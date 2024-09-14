Sports
Southampton vs Manchester United: Premier League Clash Preview
The upcoming Premier League match between Southampton and Manchester United promises to be an exciting encounter as both teams strive to recover from recent defeats. The match is scheduled to take place at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England, on Saturday, September 14, 2024, with kick-off set for 7:30 am ET / 12:30 pm BST.
Southampton, under pressure to improve their league standings, suffered a 3-1 loss at Brentford in their last outing. The team’s line-up will see Jack Stephens, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Gavin Bazunu absent due to injuries. Aaron Ramsdale is expected to guard the goal, while Adam Armstrong and Ben Brereton Diaz will spearhead the attack. The possible playing XI for Southampton includes Ramsdale; Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens; Sugawara, Smallbone, Downes, Aribo, Walker-Peters; Armstrong, Brereton Diaz.
On the other hand, Manchester United is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 3-0 loss against Liverpool at Old Trafford. The team faces its own set of challenges, with Leny Yoro, Tyrell Malacia, and Mason Mount sidelined. Bruno Fernandes is anticipated to take on the number 10 role, with Joshua Zirkzee leading the front line. The probable starting XI for Manchester United includes Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, Amad; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkee.
For fans in the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcast live on TV, with streaming options available online. In the United States, viewers can also stream the match live online. If you are accessing the match from abroad, utilizing a Virtual Private Network (VPN) may be necessary to watch through your usual streaming services. For more detailed viewing information, refer to the guide provided by GOAL.
Looking back at the head-to-head record from recent clashes, Manchester United and Southampton have had varied results. Manchester United’s dominant 9-0 win in February 2021 stands out, although recent meetings have ended in draws or narrow victories.
As both teams prepare to meet on the field, fans and analysts are eager to see how they respond to their recent setbacks and aim for victory in this anticipated Premier League fixture.
